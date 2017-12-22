Chicopee Police investigating another theft of meat from Arnold's

(Photo from video provided by Chicopee Police)

Police are investigating another theft of meat from a Chicopee store.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that the latest incident occurred at Arnold's Meats early Thursday afternoon.

That shoplifting suspect reportedly stole over $250 worth of meats.

A similar incident happened at Arnold's on Monday when $150 in steaks were stolen from the store.

"This suspect appears to be the same party from the previous occurrence from December 18th," Wilk explained.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Chicopee Police at (413) 594-1740.

