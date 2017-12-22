Enable the Western Mass News skill on Alexa!

“Alexa, what's in the news?”

Now, Alexa can give you the latest from Western Mass News.

Experience the brand new Western Mass News flash briefing with the latest news and weather updates from across the area on your Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device

To install, CLICK OR TAP HERE and enable the Western Mass News skill for Alexa!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.