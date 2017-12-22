Enable the Western Mass News skill on Alexa! - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Enable the Western Mass News skill on Alexa!

(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

“Alexa, what's in the news?”

Now, Alexa can give you the latest from Western Mass News. 

Experience the brand new Western Mass News flash briefing with the latest news and weather updates from across the area on your Amazon Echo or Alexa-enabled device

To install, CLICK OR TAP HERE and enable the Western Mass News skill for Alexa!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.