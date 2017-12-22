DPW crews in Franklin County prepare for wintry mix

Roads are becoming dicey as a wintry mix takes hold across the state.

DPW crews have been working since the early morning hours preparing for the storm.

As many head out on the road, a winter wonderland is on tap.

"A white Christmas is what its all about, it’s why I don’t live in Florida," said Sunderland resident Mike Wissemann.

Crews for Greenfield Public Works told Western Mass News they are strategic as we head into the storm.

"As we anticipated the ice, we went ahead and pretreated so I had salt trucks at 3 and 5 o’clock this morning, and they pretreated the road. It enhances the salt, it’s seven times more effective than if you salt afterwards," said DPW Director Donald Ouellette.



While the snow may create a slushy mess, the chief concern is the ice build up.

“The key is, we don’t use sand anymore. We simply use straight salt. it’s much more effective, you actually save money because you use less salt," Ouellette explained.

"It will make travel a little more difficult, but frankly the way they treat roads these days its not that big of a deal," Wissemann noted.

If you don't have to go out Friday night, your best bet is to hunker down, or if you have to, be sure to take it slow.

