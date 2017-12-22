Chicopee community donates toys to Lorraine's Soup Kitchen after flood

A happy ending to a story Western Mass News has been following since Wednesday.

Flooding at Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry destroyed more than one hundred toys set aside for children in need.

Western Mass News viewers heard their cry for help, and replaced the gifts in the nick of time.

The flooding started in a bathroom and quickly spread through the main floor and into the basement.

Saint Stanislaus School played a big role in donating hundreds of gifts before the flood, and on Friday, they came together to help restock their gifts

"We’re so fortunate, and to those who don’t, we just wanted to lend a helping hand," said Brielle Los.

The school and parish were not the only people to help out in a pinch.

Members of the Chicopee Police Department, Toys For Tots, and area businesses helped collect gifts.

The food pantry will be closed until next week, but they are still in need of paper towels, toiletries and several other essentials.

They are also accepting cash donations to restock the food lost in the flooding.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.