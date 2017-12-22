West Springfield Police searching for missing man - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

West Springfield Police searching for missing man

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
(Photos provided by West Springfield Police) (Photos provided by West Springfield Police)
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police in West Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

West Springfield Police said that Stephen Green was last seen early Friday morning in the area of Riverdale Road.

Police believe that Green may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210 or Springfield Police at (413) 787-6313.

