Shoppers brave the weather for those last-minute gifts

With the snow at just a steady flurry this morning, there were plenty of last minute shoppers hitting the stores in downtown Greenfield.

Christmas is nearly here, just days now, but that hasn't stopped shoppers from waiting until the last minute - not for even a second.

"This is my afternoon without the kids, so I'm going to get everything done," said Kim Hake of Leydon.

No kids is almost Christmas code for grabbing gifts, even if they are cutting it close.

"I'm going to do some shopping, a little bit of last minute shopping, some picture frames and stocking stuffers," Hake added.

Surprisingly enough, Hake didn't even have to think about the roads.

Greenfield did get on and off flurries throughout the morning, but that's where the town's DPW comes into play, laying salt down on the roads as early as 3 a.m.

"The salt is seven times more effective if you pre-treat your roads, which is what we've already done," said Greenfield DPW director Donald Ouellette.

Greenfield has 10 large trucks for salting and plowing. They also have half a dozen smaller plows to do the rest.

Snow or freezing rain, they will be ready.

The DPW is keeping a close watch on downtown throughout the day, especially knowing how busy the holiday weekend will be.

Ouellette told Western Mass News that downtown gets so busy with parked cars, they can't clear the snow until after most have left - making pre-treating roads and sidewalks that much more critical.

"It's our job to keep them open. It's our job to help the businesses out and so we're going to do everything we can to try and do that. Just take your time, go slow, you'll be okay," Ouellette added.

