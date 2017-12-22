Guatemalan immigrant to spend holidays in sanctuary at Amherst church

For the past two months, a Guatemalan immigrant has been avoiding deportation by seeking refuge in the First Congregational Church in Amherst.

In the coming days, many across western Massachusetts will be heading to church for Christmas services, but for one man - Lucio Perez - he doesn't have a choice.

"Right now, I'm going through a difficult time," Perez explained.

Perez told Western Mass News through translation that the last few months have been difficult. He came to the U.S. nearly 20 years ago from Guatemala and has four children who are U.S. citizens.

"The United States is a place of many blessings. We know that in our country it's not like this. In country, there is a lot of violence. We try to escape. You live in fear you will be killed," Perez noted.

Since Immigrations and Customs Enforcement denied his stay of removal, he has been here at the First Congregational Church in Amherst. He can't leave, so his family comes here:

"They come to see me and I see that sadness goes away for awhile and they tell me dad have faith," Perez added.

As families gather at this house of faith on December 25, so too will the Perez family with uncertainty ahead, but thankful for so much.

"I have to thank God because through him, he's placed good people in our lives to help us," Perez said.

We asked Perez where things stand with his immigration case and while he said they are in a holding pattern, he wants to extend many thank you's to those who have helped him and his family throughout this holiday season.

