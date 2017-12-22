Program giving those with disabilities chance to play hockey

A team is western Massachusetts is breaking barriers on the ice.

The Western Mass Knights is a team made up of kids and adults with disabilities.

They play a sport called sled hockey - following the rules of hockey, but with a little twist.

Mason Fontaine, 6, gets laced up for sled hockey practice at the MassMutual Center.

Fontaine's mom and dad are right there by his side, making sure he's strapped in and ready to go.

"I can't even move my feet. You have to tie my feet down," Mason Fontaine said.

Mason was born with a form of spina bifida. He can't use his legs and uses a wheelchair to get around.

However, when he's in his sled and on the ice, there's no obstacles. He's like everyone else.

Sled hockey gives people with disabilities a chance to play hockey - just not on skates. Instead, they sit on a skate and use two shortened hockey sticks to go across the ice.

"To see what he goes through on a daily basis, nevermind what we go through. It's not easy. It's not a disability, it's a capability," said Tim and Megan Fontaine, Mason's parents.

Mason is part of the Western Mass Knights junior team, a team for younger kids and teenagers. The older kids and adults are part of a travel team. They play tournaments throughout New England.

"Most of our travel team players started out being a junior player and then a recreational player and now they're a travel player," said program manager Jess Levine.

This is all made possible by Center for Human Development and the disability resource program. The organization does out reach in the community, going to hospitals, schools, and rehab centers to get kids and adults involved.

"It's pretty amazing actually. It ends up becoming a family. They have someone who they can buddy up with, especially the younger kids," Levine explained.

Someone like Ryan Kincade, an L-1 paraplegic who broke his back while mountain biking many years ago.

"Sled hockey is life. It's giving back to other people. It's giving back to the community, but also become somewhat normalized and being able to be myself," Kincade said.

Someone the younger kids look to as a mentor and a leader, Kincade is captain of the travel team.

"I get to see them grow older and become better players and I get to actually teach some of the skills that I know to other people and I also get to see the joy and fun it brings to the other people and the other kids. There's more to life after an injury and I want people to know that it really means a lot to us out here for people to come to our games and watch us and learn more about us," Kincade said.

The Western Mass Knights will be heading to Vermont in January for their next tournament.

CHD has many other adaptive programs like fishing, rock climbing, and basketball.

If you'd like more information or know someone that would like to join, you can CLICK HERE for more information.

