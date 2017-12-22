Springfield Police and Salvation Army team up to spread holiday cheer

Christmas came early today to dozens of Springfield children thanks to members of the city's police department.

Springfield men and women in blue teamed up with the Salvation Army to help out Santa today, handing out toys across the city.

Santa's sleigh is white and black with lights on the roof today. Springfield police cruisers carrying toys to good boys and girls across the city.

"Indian Orchard, Mason Square, we're here in the Sullivan Street projects, the Nursery Street projects. We're going all over the city doing this today and it's a cool, cool thing. The Springfield police officers, this is the second year we've done it, going from neighborhood to neighborhood. It really is the spirit of giving," said Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney.

The department teamed up with the Salvation Army who provided the toys.

"Springfield cops give all year long. We serve and protect the public and we want the public to know hey, we've got kids at home too," Delaney added.

However, the message Friday was greater then a Barbie or a board game.

"The message we want to go is that we're here to help you. All these people that are coming out here, they see us, they're giving us hugs, kids now look up to police. They'll trust us when they see us and know that cops are out here doing the right thing," Delaney explained.

Springfield mom Diane Franco is grateful for this special delivery.

"It's good because some people don't have nothing and it's good to donate to people that need stuff. I appreciate it," Franco said.

Judging by the faces, the children appreciate it too...

"There's a lot of underprivileged kids in this city that want toys, love toys. We've had a great response today and I'll tell you all the cops that are here doing this today, this is something that really, really, really brings out the spirit of Springfield...shows what the Springfield police department is all about," Delaney said.

The Springfield Police Department said that plans are already in the works for next year's delivery. Anyone interested in donating should contact the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.