Longmeadow family concerned over crumbling foundation

Back in 2016, Connecticut's attorney general investigated the company Joseph J. Mottes following concerns over collapsing foundations in eastern Connecticut homes.

Now, a Longmeadow family worries their home may be victim too.

As the concrete crumbles, a Longmeadow family worries.

"This is just a big deal financially," said Tatiana Dupere.

This million-dollar home is now worth only the land it was built on.

That's because of a mineral found inside the foundation. The mineral called pyrrhotite, when it interacts with oxygen and water, will deteriorate over time.

"After I talked to the engineer, he said that looks like what's going on in Connecticut," said Russell Dupere.

It's a problem already well-known in Connecticut, where stone from Becker's Quarry in Willington was ground up to make concrete.

The catch is that the stone contained that mineral - pyrrhotite.

"We're within a 20-mile radius of that quarry," said Russell Dupere added.

Russell Dupere told Western Mass News he can't say for sure that that's where his concrete came from, but he's pretty sure.

"Everything upstairs will also start cracking, which we haven't had yet," Russell Dupere explained.

Tens of thousands of Connecticut homes are believed to have been affected by this faulty concrete too and hundreds have come forward.

However, the Duperes are the first Massachusetts family to speak out.

"I spoke with a number of different realtors and they said the dilemma here is at most the house is worth 40 or 50 percent of what we paid," Russell Dupere noted.

Right now, the Duperes said that they want help from insurance.

"We have homeowners insurance for a reason. We pay our premiums. Liberty Mutual says they stand by you and I don't see them standing by us." Tatiana Dupere added.

Russell and Tatiana have also been in touch with state legislators, including Sen. Eric Lesser, who said "We need to make sure the public is protected, and that innocent homeowners are protected as well...I will remain very focused on this issue and do everything i can to help resolve it."

A spokesperson for Liberty Mutual told Western Mass News that the company "empathizes with everyone impacted by crumbling foundations due to defective concrete. While each claim is adjusted on its own merits, there are coverage issues arising out of these circumstances. We do not comment publicly about matters involving our customers' policies or claims. "

It's possible there are more homes in the Pioneer Valley with the same crumbling concrete.

To share your concerns with us, CLICK HERE to drop is an email.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.