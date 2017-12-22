Wintry weather makes for tricky commute to start holiday weekend

Our team coverage continues with a look at the roads as the evening commute mixed with holiday travelers has the roads busy.

MassDOT is working hard to keep the roads safe. They had more than 600 crews treating the roadways since early this morning and even had crews out yesterday pre-treating the roads with a deicer.

As always, drivers are reminded to take it extra slow on the road and give yourself enough distance from the car in front of you in case it takes a little longer to stop because as the night goes on, it will get more slick on the roads.

Also, do not crowd the plows. It can lead to a dangerous accident.

To help travelers this weekend get to their destination, MassDOT also told Western Mass News they will also be shutting down all construction projects today until Tuesday.

Keep in mind the snowy and icy conditions will continue until tomorrow, so be prepared for that if you have driving plans later tonight or early tomorrow.

