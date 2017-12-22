Car slides down ravine, flips into creek in Huntington

Emergency crews have been busy across Western Mass this evening.
State police were called to Bromley Road in Huntington after a car slid down a ravine about 20 feet -- landing on its roof in a creek.
This all happening around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Police tell Western Mass News that the driver of the vehicle was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Crews had to be called in to remove the vehicle from the creek.
Police say while the roads were a little slick in the area, they are not sure weather is to blame for the crash.
