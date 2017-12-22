2 men arrested following stabbing incident in Chicopee

Two men have been arrested on charges connected to a stabbing incident in Chicopee Friday night.

Angel Ortiz, 23, from Holyoke and Joey Sanchez, 19, from Chicopee, have both been charged with Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon. Additionally, Sanchez was also taken into custody on a Warrant.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk reports they were called to the scene at 9:30 p.m. This was for Montgomery St.

"...Our dispatch received a call for a fight, with a party stabbed, outside of 83 Montgomery St.," Wilk explained.

When officers and emergency personnel arrived on scene they "tended to" a stabbing victim, described as a 23-year-old male.

Upon conducting an investigation police learned that the suspects fled the scene in a motor vehicle and were "possibly near Buttery Brook Park in South Hadley."

This according to Wilk who said they and South Hadley Police ended up locating the suspects on Willamansett St. in South Hadley. This is when a second individual with a "slash wound" was discovered.

"...Our officers, with South Hadley officers, were able to detain the parties in the motor vehicle which fled Montgomery St. They discovered one party had a slash wound. He was transported to the hospital," noted Wilk. So what led to the stabbing that left 2 people with injuries? Here's what police say they learned: "...The victim had been called by one of the parties in the vehicle, known to him, inviting him to smoke marijuana. The victim got into the car in front of 83 Montgomery, when an argument ensued. Two other parties at 83 Montgomery heard someone screaming for help, and ran to assist him. They were able to remove the backseat passenger. At that point they discovered the victim stabbed," Wilk said. The 23-year-old male victim allegedly gave police the following as to what happened: "He heard what appeared to be the cocking of a gun, then a click. Nothing happened. At that point, he was then stabbed in the back and chest. To protect himself, he took out his own knife, and began slashing all around to save his life," explained Wilk.

The victim was able to exit the car, police report. He was transported. Injuries, were told, were not believed to be life threatening.

Both Ortiz and Sanchez were brought to the Chicopee Police Department and held on $5,040 bail.

