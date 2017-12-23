Icy highway leads to multi-vehicle crash on I-91 South in Longmeadow

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash on I-91 Southbound in Longmeadow Saturday morning during winter weather conditions that left the road "very icy" and sent 4 people to the hospital.

State Police at the Springfield Barracks confirmed with Western Mass News that this was from Longmeadow to the Connecticut state line on I-91 South. It's believed 8 vehicles were involved.

The Longmeadow Fire Department confirms they were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. Saturday. No word just how many vehicles crashed, but the 4 people transported, "didn't appear that any of them were real serious."

This according to Longmeadow Fire Department Captain Fraser. He says 9 ambulances responded in total. Assistance came from Agawam and AMR as well.

The left and middle lanes were closed down while State Police worked to clear the scene up. By 7:30 a.m. traffic was back to normal on the highway in Longmeadow.

However, police are still advising you stay cautious this morning if you are hitting the roads.

"Take it really slow," State Police advised drivers, "Very icy conditions."

They say the MassDOT is out treating those roads.

The MassDOT also reporting on Twitter Saturday morning just after 6 a.m., "...946 #MAsnow crews treating state roads overnight. Pavements wet to slush-covered, icy. #TakeItSlow this AM.

