Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all of Western Mass

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties through this evening. For Berkshire county the Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 am. For Hampden county the advisory is in effect until noon and for Franklin and Hamphire county it is in effect until 6 pm.

Today, warm air will try to push into western Mass. Cold air is especially tough to scour out of the valley, so with a warmer layer of air above the surface cold temperatures, freezing rain is likely this morning. A tenth to a quarter of an inch may accumulate, leading to hazardous travel. A few isolated power outages are possible, but a major ice storm is not expected. Temperatures will finally creep above freezing this afternoon as any ice will change to plain rain before coming to an end this evening.

Some of the rain could be heavy at times this afternoon with highs topping out in the middle 30s. We will see some partial clearing overnight as lows fall back into the middle 20s. Christmas Eve looking dry and cool with some sun. Not bad for last minute shopping. Temperatures will reach near 40 as high clouds push in for the afternoon.



A fast moving snowstorm moves into New England in time for Santa's arrival. Snow develops around or after midnight as an area of low pressure quickly takes shape. Snow will fall in light-to-moderate bands Christmas morning before it wraps up in the afternoon. Several inches are possible with this storm, which would give us our first inch of falling snow on Christmas since 2002!

