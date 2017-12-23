Man wins a Mercedes after making "spectacular" shot at Thunderbirds game

A once in a lifetime shot ...and right before Christmas too! One lucky man won a Mercedes-Benz at the Springfield Thunderbirds game Friday night.
It happened during the second intermission, the Thunderbirds calling it a "spectacular shot."
The puck had to travel well over 100 feet and into an opening about the size of the puck itself.
"The lucky winner, Nathan Vila, successfully fired the shot down the ice as part of the Thunderbirds' new partnership with Mercedes-Benz of Springfield," explained representative, Ryan Smith.Fans watching in the stands erupted in cheers.
It was a puck shot, Vila won't soon forget.
According to the Thunderbirds, Vila had this to say after he won the Mercedes-Benz:
"I'm 22 and live with my Mom and Grandma. I'm joining the Army in a few weeks and will be reporting to Ft. Benning, Georgia for at least a 4-year enlistment," said Vila, "(That) pretty much that has been my main focus…until tonight!"
As far as the dealership goes...the Thunderbirds released this statement from the co-owner of Mercedez- Benz of Springfield:
"We are thrilled that the stars aligned tonight, and a true holiday miracle took place this evening at the MassMutual Center," said Michelle Wirth, Co-Owner and Head of Marketing for Mercedes-Benz of Springfield.
And the Thunderbirds themselves were happy too!
"What better way to celebrate the holidays than to be able to have someone leave a T-Birds game with a brand new Mercedes," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa.
It wasn't the only win Friday night though as the Springfield Thunderbirds were able to beat the Bridgeport Sound Tigers 5-2.
