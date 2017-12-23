Greenfield Police: Love letter from 1944 found in walls of home

"Here is a Holiday challenge!"

The Greenfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who is the subject of a love letter from 1944 that was just found in the walls of a home on Chapman Street.

"A friend of ours is doing a home remodel and found a love note in the walls!" police said on their Facebook page Saturday.

According to police it was written on April 19, 1944 by "Walter" for "Miss Betty Miller" who lived on 366 Chapman St. in Greenfield.

"We would love to be able to get this letter back to Betty or her family. Please let us know if you know how to find her," police noted.

If you can help, call the Greenfield Police Department at 413-773-5411.

