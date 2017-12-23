Eversource crews in Becket after large tree knocks out power

Several crews from Eversource are working to restore power in Becket after a large tree knocked down power lines.

The Becket Police Department reports Route 20 (Chester Road) is closed while crews make repairs.

Police are currently asking drivers to seek an alternative route at this time.

A Representative for Eversource told Western Mass News the large tree knocked down five power sections. A total of three Eversource crews are on-scene along with crews from a tree company.

At one point, the outage left 742 customers without power.

Eversource estimates power should be fully restored in Becket by 10:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way and will have the latest on-air at 6 p.m. on ABC40.

