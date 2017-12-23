Shoppers brace icy road conditions for last-minute holiday gifts

Icy road conditions didn’t keep shoppers from seeking last-minute holiday deals, and because of that towing and recovery services, along with malls and stores had a busy morning on Saturday.

The tricky road conditions didn't seem to slow down Connecticut resident Wendy Fish along with her nieces to make the trip out to Yankee Candle in South Deerfield.

"Once we got into Massachusetts it was definitely a lot slower," Fish said.

Wendy said it took her nearly two hours to get to Yankee Candle to continue her family's tradition, which would normally take about an hour and a half.

"It's a tradition. It started after we had a tragedy in our family and it was kind of a way to get away for the day and take our minds off of that," Fish continued.

Crews were out on the roads all morning Saturday laying out sand to make sure customers get inside safely.

Western Mass News spoke to Interstate Towing in Chicopee and they said Saturday marked an extremely busy day.

"It keeps us extremely busy. Cars stuck, cars are frozen, won't start don't, want to unlock, it's our job to make sure people get home safely and get in their cars safely," Swentinckus said.

