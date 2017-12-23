Salvation Army of Massachusetts in dire need of donations

The Salvation Army of Massachusetts is in desperate need of fundraising after seeing a drastic decline in the amount of Red Kettle donations made this year.

In a press release sent to Western Mass News, the Salvation Army has seen as much as a 50 percent drop in donations compared to last year in some towns across the Bay State.

Because so many of us buy Christmas presents online, the Salvation Army believes it could be impacting Red Kettle donations.

"People don't necessarily carry and use cash in the same ways they have in the past, and every year more and more Christmas shopping transitions online.This is something we are experiencing in 2017 perhaps more than ever before and the impact on our fundraising has been severe," said Major Davis.

If you would like to make a donation, you can securely do so by texting 'Kettle17' to 41444, or visit their website here.

