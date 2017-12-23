PD: Shots fired during attempted armed robbery in Springfield

Springfield Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at the Knox Market Saturday night.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News two masked persons entered the Knox Market on 17 Knox Street around 7:41 p.m.
Walsh said that shots were fired inside the building. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.