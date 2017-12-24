Christmas Eve shopping hours around western Mass.

Christmas is just a day away, plus with snow in the forecast, plenty of people still have things they need to get done before the holiday.

Getting that apple pie for dinner or one final present to place beneath the tree, there's still plenty to do. But where can you go?

Many businesses are opening their doors today at the same time they usually do. But there’s a catch and that’s ... what time they close.

The Holyoke Mall opened at 8 a.m. and you can shop through 5 p.m.

Big Y is open right now and will close at 6 o’clock tonight. Most Stop and Shop locations will run a full 12 hour shift, opening at 6 and closing at 6.

If buying local is your thing, Randall’s Farm in Ludlow is open but they'll be closing at 5 p.m.

And as for Atkins Farm in Amherst, they're open for business this morning and will close at 6 this evening. A time that many other businesses will be closing up as well.

All of these stores it should be noted will be closed Monday to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones, the companies say, so make sure you get everything you need, done today!

Now some local store hours can vary, so if you do have any questions it doesn’t hurt to give them a call before heading over. Happy shopping!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.