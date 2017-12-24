Dry start to Christmas Eve. Snow moves in for Christmas Day

It's a dry start to Christmas Eve Day and if you have plans today or this evening you are going to be just fine. Snow will move in after midnight thanks to a quick hitting coastal low which will bring a white Christmas to the region.

Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Franklin county from 10 pm tonight until 1 pm Christmas Day. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for Hampden and Hampshire counties from 10 pm tonight until 1 pm Christmas Day. For Berkshire county a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 10 pm tonight until 4 pm Christmas Day.

Winds will gust to 40 mph on the back side of this storm system and because of that a Wind Advisory has been posted for Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties from 1 pm until 7 pm Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve Day will start off dry with a blend of sunshine and clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to around 40. Skies will begin to cloud up as we head toward early Christmas Eve, so if you do have evening plans you should be fine. It's as we head later into the night where things will start to go downhill.



A fast moving snowstorm moves into New England in time for Santa's arrival. Snow develops around or after midnight as an area of low pressure quickly takes shape. Snow will fall in light-to-moderate bands Christmas morning before it wraps up in the afternoon. Snowfall amounts will range from 3-6" in the lower valley to 4-8" along the east slopes of the Berkshires into Franklin county.



Behind this storm it becomes drier but much colder for much of next week.