KFC restaurant in Chicopee robbed on Christmas Eve

Chicopee Police were out investigating a Christmas Eve robbery at the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant Sunday morning on Memorial Drive. It happened as at least one employee was getting in to work for the day.

Officer Mike Wilk tells Western Mass News the robbery occurred at about 7:40 a.m.

"...An employee opened the back door and an unknown party got in (and) stole an undetermined (amount of) cash and fled," Wilk says.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident.

The Chicopee Police Department sent detectives and officers to the scene to investigate.

Further details, haven't been released yet. There was no description of the suspect immediately available.

If you have any information that could help detectives solve this case, please contact the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413)594-1740, or, Text a Tip, SOLVE CHICOPEE to CRIMES (274637).

