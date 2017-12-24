'Santa and Elf Fun Run' held in Springfield

Today was the Santa and Elf Fun Run in Springfield!

Santa will be running with team griffin's friends.

Today's fun run is the start of training for their marathon challenge in May.

It will be held at Walter Childs marathon in Holyoke.

Griffin's Friends is a group of volunteers dedicated to providing support to children with cancer.

The fun run started at 8:30 at Nathan Bill's Restaurant in Springfield.

