9 Car crash on I-391 North in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Two people are injured after a 9 car crash last night on I-391 north in Chicopee.

Both people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Chicopee police tells Western Mass News they believe the accident was weather related as the roads were coated with ice.

