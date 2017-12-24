9 Car crash on I-391 North in Chicopee

Two people are injured after a 9 car crash last night on I-391 north in Chicopee.
Both people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Chicopee police tells Western Mass News they believe the accident was weather related as the roads were coated with ice.
