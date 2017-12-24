Blandford Ski Area updates guests about upgrades to facility

Blandford Ski Area posted an update on their facebook page saying that they have been busy making upgrades around the facility.
This includes snow-making upgrades to pumps, guns and electrical infrastructure.
In addition, they have also acquired a newer grooming machine, a new POS system, upgrades to lifts and a number of other items to better serve guests.
Blandford Ski Area says they do not have a projected opening day but you can check out their website for updates here.
