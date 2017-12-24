Blandford Ski Area updates guests about upgrades to facility - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Blandford Ski Area updates guests about upgrades to facility

Posted: Updated:
BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Blandford Ski Area posted an update on their facebook page saying that they have been busy making upgrades around the facility.

This includes snow-making upgrades to pumps, guns and electrical infrastructure.

In addition, they have also acquired a newer grooming machine, a new POS system, upgrades to lifts and a number of other items to better serve guests.

Blandford Ski Area says they do not have a projected opening day but you can check out their website for updates here

