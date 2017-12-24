Brutal cold is on the way through New Year's Day

Our Christmas snow storm continues to move through eastern Canada tonight and farther away from us, however we remain blustery from this strengthening storm as well as high pressure building to our west. Temperatures tonight should hit middle to upper teens with the help of a mostly clear sky and a fresh snow, but the breeze will linger. Wind chills may hit single digits through Tuesday morning. Be cautious of ice from snow melt today.

We stay cold Tuesday with highs in the lower and middle 20s with wind chills in the teens and single digits. Expect a breezy, sunny day with some occasional clouds. Temps Tuesday night fall to around 0 if the winds can lighten.

Brutal cold takes over through the end of the year across New England! It will be a rough several days coming up with temperatures staying well-below normal and some dangerously low wind chills are looking likely as well. A trough over the Northeast will keep us stuck in the cold through the New Year and there is a snow storm potential for New Year’s weekend.

Arctic high pressure builds in Wednesday, keeping skies sunny and temperatures frigid. Winds won’t be as bad during the day, but we do keep a breeze and with temperatures falling to below 0 Wednesday night, wind chills could get dangerously low. By Thursday morning, wind chills of 15 to 20 below 0 are possible! High temps Thursday may not escape single digits and wind chills may linger below 0 all day.

We end the week dry and brutally cold with increasing clouds Friday. A coastal storm is looking likely with accumulating snow for western Mass mainly Saturday. We still have several days to iron out the details, but it is looking likely for ‘plowable’, dry, fluffy snow for us. We again turn blustery and get hit with another shot of bitter cold for New Year’s Eve and Day, but the forecast is looking dry. We may have wind chills go back well below 0 again for New Year’s Eve!

