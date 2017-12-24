Snow winds down but wind picks up this afternoon

Merry Christmas everyone! The snow will wind down this morning with most of us picking up about 1/2 foot of accumulation! As the storm moves out the wind will pick up! It's going to be a very windy afternoon with winds gusting up to 50 mph from time to time.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties from until 7 pm today. Wind gusts that strong combined with the snow on trees and power lines could cause scattered power outages. Temperatures today will stay in the 30's but the wind will make it feel like it's in the teens and 20's.

Behind this storm a blast of Arctic air will rush in with temperatures in the 20's tomorrow but staying in the teens Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows below zero!

We may see more snow either later Friday or Saturday! We stay in this cold, wintry pattern until further notice!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.