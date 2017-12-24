White House hopes always high in Massachusetts, despite size

By STEVE LeBLANC

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts may be small, but when it comes to the White House, the state's hopes are always high.

Already there are a handful of Bay State politicians being bandied about as possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, from Sen. Elizabeth Warren to Reps. Seth Moulton and Joe Kennedy and former Gov. Deval Patrick.

All have brushed aside 2020 talk, but that isn't tamping down hopes by some in Massachusetts for a return to the Oval Office for the first time since John F. Kennedy's 1960 election.

That hope persists despite a half-century of failed presidential candidates from Republican Mitt Romney to Democrats John Kerry, Michael Dukakis, Paul Tsongas and Edward Kennedy.

Ironically the state's most popular politician, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, seems the least likely to make a White House bid.

