Speed limit reduced to 40 mph on Mass Pike

The snowfall this morning is making it tricky for those who are traveling to their Christmas destinations.

A majority of highways and back roads haven't been plowed, so in order for drivers to be safe, the speed limit on the Mass Pike has been reduced to 40 mph.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. for all of Western Massachusetts. 

For those who have to hit the roads on Christmas, free coffee is being offered at all Cumberland Farms gas stations until noon and at service plazas.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest weather and traffic conditions on-air at 6 p.m. and online.

