Speed limit reduced to 40 mph on Mass Pike

The snowfall this morning is making it tricky for those who are traveling to their Christmas destinations.

A majority of highways and back roads haven't been plowed, so in order for drivers to be safe, the speed limit on the Mass Pike has been reduced to 40 mph.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. for all of Western Massachusetts.

For those who have to hit the roads on Christmas, free coffee is being offered at all Cumberland Farms gas stations until noon and at service plazas.

Free Coffee served at 18 @MassDOT Service Plazas tonight, December 25, 10pm-5am. Travel safely, enjoy the holidays! — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 25, 2017

