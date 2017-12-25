Cooking grease fire causes under $10K in damage to Springfield home

Springfield firefighters responded to a kitchen fire inside a home on 270 King Street Sunday night.
Dennis Leger, Spokesperson for the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News crews responded to the fire around 11:47 p.m.
The cause of the fire was determined to be from stove top cooking grease, according to Leger.
Fortunately, no one was hurt and the fire caused under $10,000 in damage.
