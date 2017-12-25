Injured hiker rescued from ice-covered Mt. Tom

It took several hours for emergency crews in Holyoke to rescue an injured hiker on Mt. Tom Christmas Eve morning.
Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnae told Western Mass News the 53-year-old hiker injured his ankle around 11 a.m. and was able to call 9-1-1 from his cell phone.
The hiker stayed on the phone until six firefighters and one police officer were able to safely rescue him using a metal basket stretcher.
Captain Cavagnae noted the mountain was covered in a layer of ice from freezing rain, so crews made their way down the mountain by tying ropes off to trees and using a belay system.
Overall, the rescue took three hours, but the hiker made it to an ambulance safely and was taken to a nearby hospital.
