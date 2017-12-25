Vehicle crashes into Monson home

Monson police are urging drivers to take it easy on the roads after a vehicle crashed into a home on Wales Road.

Speed limits on major highways like the Mass Pike have been reduced due to the snowy weather conditions.

Monson police reported the driver suffered minor injuries. Further information on the crash was not available.

"We want to remind everyone that road conditions remain treacherous and to use extra care during your travels today," Monson Police wrote on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.