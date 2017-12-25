Wind, downed tree branches causing power outages in Northampton

Over 200 National Grid customers are without power in Northampton.

A Spokesperson for National Grid told Western Mass News high wind gusts and downed tree branches are causing widespread outages.

National Grid reports nearly 4,000 customers are without power across the state.

Crews and contractors are working to restore power as soon as possible. The outage map estimates power should be back on around 2:30 p.m.

Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on-air and online.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.