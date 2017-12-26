For some, today is all about returns and exchanges

Less than a day after unwrapping gifts and gift cards, shoppers filled stores across western Mass to spend some cash.

But they are not all coming out with bags, instead some went in with them. Stores said returns are a big commodity throughout the day.

Shoppers migrated store to store on Tuesday, spending their precious Christmas cash.

"We got an Xbox, and a TV, and we're going to go home and hook it up, and I'm sure that's what the kids will do today,” Megan Lee of Southampton, said.

Megan Lee and her children will be enjoying that 50-inch television. Surprisingly enough, they had nothing to return today.

"You don't buy clothes,” Lee said, laughing. “I didn't do many clothes this year."

But for others like Gloria Borys, today was a little bit of both.

"I bought my husband slippers, and they were the wrong size,” Borys, from Springfield, explained. “I returned them and I hate to say, I took the credit and I spent it."

It’s a game of trial and error for some shoppers, with certain gifts tougher to get right than others and they are not alone today.

JC Penney told Western Mass News that they expect hundreds of returns this week, and twice the business of a typical winter week.

They say many will actually exchange gifts instead of returning, but days like today are simply part of the cycle of shopping. Many of their returns coming from jewelry and clothing.

A pet peeve for Borys. "I would say clothes would be the number one thing,” she said. “Wrong size, don't like it, somebody else picked it for them, not their style."

Borys recommends shoppers arrive as soon as you can, and to have a plan coming in if you are making a return. She said to know if it will be an exchange or return, and what that exchange will be.

JC Penney said they pride themselves on their return policy, but to be sure you have your receipt if you have to make a return this holiday.

