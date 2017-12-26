Homeless shelters prepare for brutal cold

Today, wind chill made it feel colder out than it really was. And with temperatures expected to drop even more, the homeless are finding themselves in possible life-threatening situations

“There’s so many people especially right now that are hurting,” James Harper, from Chicopee, said.

An estimated 20 homeless people in Springfield died this past year, so as record lows hit western Massachusetts for the last week of 2017, city officials are coming together to try and house all who need shelter.

A spokesperson for Friends of the Homeless Springfield told Western Mass News that their staff will be working hard to fix that problem.

“We work helping people find housing all year long so that when the cold hits, we are not overwhelmed with numbers of people who are homeless. Our staff will be working around the clock to ensure that anyone seeking shelter will find a place to be indoors.”

“I’ve donated to them quite a few times, and the soup kitchens, things of that nature."

Jerry Brennan, of Chicopee, said he does what he can to help.

“I’ve donated to them quite a few times, and the soup kitchens, things of that nature," Brennan said. “It means a lot to those folks and I think other people who donate feel better about it.”

Wind chill like this will last through the new year and local officials, like Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, said the city has started to entertain the idea of introducing warming centers in the days ahead.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.