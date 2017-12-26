Springfield Police search for missing woman

Springfield Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 33 year old woman.

America Lyden was last seen in June, and reported missing in December.

She is described to be 4'11'', 95 lbs, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Cruz at 413-750-2249.

