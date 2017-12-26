Blandford Ski Area prepares for opening season

Amidst a Winter Wonderland, many are itching to dust off their skis and boards for some cold weather thrills. Local ski spots are busy getting the trails coated with powder.

“When we can, we run 24/7. So we got fired up last night a little after 7 o’clock in the evening. And we’re going to make it through the night tonight,” said Ron Crozier, of Ski Blandford.

The Christmas snow helped, but the folks at Ski Blanford are still whipping up more flakes.

“The guys just finished up moving some guns that were in areas that were still thin. And once we get coverage, we’ll take the brewing machines out, and we’ll plant the piles of snow down. Put a nice surface on it and get it open to skiiers,” said Crozier.

Ski Blanford expects to be open later this week.

“We hope that we have a nice successful year. We’re starting a little later than what we would like to but we’re playing catch up,” said Crozier.

