Christmas baby delivered at Baystate Medical Center

For a few local families, Christmas wasn’t just about gifts under the trees, they got the greatest gift of all, healthy babies.

Michelle Skye expected to be opening presents with her three other children on Christmas morning, but on Christmas Eve she knew her plans had to change.

While Santa was delivering presents to the children fast asleep, Cooper made his appearance into the world.

“He is the best little present. He’s the best little guy you know. He’s a bundle of joy and he’s so happy and content.”

This Christmas baby was the first of eight babies to be born at Baystate Medical Center on Christmas day.

The scariest part for the Skye family, was making sure they beat the snow storm that was headed right for western Mass.

“We got here right before it started snowing, so we made it here just in time.”

As far as having a Christmas birthday, she’s not sure how little Cooper is going to feel about it.

“I don't know if he will be happy, or nervous, or upset. But we will get him two sets of presents, or maybe a half birthday.”

The babies born on Christmas were dressed in stockings and given jingle ball hats. Christmas Cooper and mom are doing just fine.

“We’re doing really well. He’s really big and he’s adjusting well. We are both doing really great.”

But no matter what, he is very loved by all of his family.

They are even waiting to open their gifts until mom and baby are home.

