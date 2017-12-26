Importance of cleaning snow of your car in MA

Most people don’t like to wake up early on a snow day to clear the buildup off of your car, but it’s dangerous and costly if you don’t.

“Buy a snow broom, a big snow broom. We do a car about every thirty seconds,” said Brian Foley at Sarat Ford in Agawam.

But with so many cars it does take some time.

“A storm like this with a couple of inches, it takes us until 4 or 5 o'clock.”

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News:

“It could cost you up to several hundred dollars if you're found with snow on the roof of your car or obstructing your view of the road.”

The first citation you get will set you back 40 dollars for what State Police told Western Mass News is called, “impeded operation.”

If there’s a lot of snow and ice, police can call the snow an unsecured load, which will cost you 200 dollars.

State Police couldn’t give us an exact number on the tickets and citations for not removing snow from roofs and windshields in this most recent storm.

