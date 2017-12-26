Millions expected to travel home following Christmas holiday

Now that Christmas is over, many people are traveling back home.

AAA said that millions of people will be traveling back home throughout this week, and you can expect traffic as early as tonight.

The good news is that AAA said it won’t be as intense as just before Christmas, because people will be leaving during different times.

Manager of Travel Operations, Sue Komo, told Western Mass News that if you have a domestic flight plan to get to the airport two and a half hours early.

Luckily, she hasn’t really seen cancelations for the next few days, but there is the possibility of delays.

“I would plan for extra time, particularly if you’re leaving on an early morning flight, because of the temperatures that are dipping really low, they will need to defrost the plane, so that could be some delays.”

For those hitting the roads, Komo said that its best to plan to leave early morning or at the end of the day after rush hour.

Komo is warning drivers about icy road conditions. She said to allow yourself extra time to get to your destination.

