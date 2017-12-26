Police warn of proper disposal of Christmas gift boxes

It’s the day after Christmas, and with all the new presents unwrapped, and the new toys taken out of their boxes, criminals check to see what you put out in your trash, and if it’s worth stealing.

The hottest technology this year is no longer wrapped up under the Christmas tree. Its charged up, and running in your home.

But when you throw away the boxes for that new TV, computer, or iPad, make sure someone driving by can’t just see what you got.

“People drive through neighborhoods to see what you have on your lawn. TV, computers, video game systems,” said Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk.

And when they see the goodies you probably have in your home, they're going to want to come take a look.

The key is to put those Christmas presents in bags, or recycle bins out of eye shot of the street.

Police are warning people that although it’s the holiday season that it’s important to always be vigilant.

“Before Christmas it’s them stealing off of your porch, after Christmas it’s seeing what you’ve got and getting what’s in your living room.”

