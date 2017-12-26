Springfield plans to keep homeless warm following impending arctic chill

Low temperatures are raise concerns for city officials who work hard to protect their homeless population.

As we clean off the last of a Christmas weekend snow storm, we’re getting ready for an arctic chill in western Massachusetts.

But for those who may not have much, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News that his city’s homeless shelters will not turn anyone away, and the possibility of opening up warming centers is under review.

“Right now, the important thing is the on-the-street action, which is already taking place day and night. If there are individuals on the street, we help them get the appropriate services they need.”

So while the city of Springfield has patrols out working on trying to get people out of the cold, legally they cannot force anyone to come with them.

Mayor Sarno also said that if it was up to him, he would make sure everyone on the street was sent to a shelter.

