How low temperatures can affect your cell phones

With the temperatures hitting below freezing, it can also affect technology, especially phone batteries.

Go Geeks owner Stan Prager said that when temperatures hit below freezing, your cell phones can start to become unresponsive.

“Sometimes your phone will act in a really wonky fashion. It’ll freeze, won’t do something you want it to do. Overall not behaving well.”

Before completely shutting off.

The cold temperatures can also affect how long your battery lasts.

“Let’s say you’re down to 30 percent. Generally, that’s not a big deal, but if you’re outside and its subfreezing, the whole thing can die on you in a few moments, so it can just really quickly degrade.”

The key is to keep your phone warm.

“If you’re wearing a fleece jacket, keep the phone inside your fleece pocket and keep it warm. Don’t leave your phone out in a cold area. Keep it next to your body.”

Prager said that many cell phone stores also sell cases that keep phones warm.

If you are going to go on a long road trip or on a hike, Prager said it’s a good idea to keep an external cell phone battery on you.

