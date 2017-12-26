Two sent to hospital following vehicle collision in Ludlow

A portion of Cady Street in Ludlow was closed for a duration of time when two vehicles collided around 7:30pm.

Ludlow Police and Fire responded to the scene where extrication was necessary for both parties.

They were both transported to the hospital for injuries.

No one else was said to be in either of the vehicles.

The road reopened shortly thereafter.

