Dangerously low wind chills tonight and Thursday

WIND CHILL WARNINGS FOR western Hampshire, Hampden, Franklin Counties and all of Berkshire County from tonight through Thursday midday. Wind chills may fall as low as -25 to -30 for several hours in the higher elevations. Frostbite can occur within 10 minutes.

WIND CHILL ADVISORIES for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties from tonight through Noon Thursday. Wind chills may fall as low as -20 for several hours. Frostbite can occur within 30 minutes.

Strong Arctic high pressure remains to our west and a dry cold front will pass through tonight, ushering in colder air and bringing an increase in winds. Overnight, temperatures fall to around and below 0 for many and winds out of the west increase to 10-15 mph with gusts to 25mph. This will allow wind chills to plummet to a general -5 to -15 in the valley and -15 to -25 in the higher terrain. Advisories and Warnings have been issued for dangerous cold.

As high pressure slowly nears, we remain dry and blustery for Thursday with a northwest wind of 10-20mph and gusts to 30. Our high temps only make it into the upper single digits and low teens, so wind chills should remain below 0 most of the day. Winds diminish Thursday night and under a mostly clear sky, temps will take a nose dive-possibly breaking record-lows.

Friday and Saturday are looking quiet with a lighter wind and more clouds. A passing upper level disturbance will bring a slight chance for snow showers Saturday night as well as a coastal low passing well offshore. A measurable snow is looking less and less likely for western Mass. Temperatures remain in the teens and overnight lows around and below 0-though a few degrees higher than previous nights.

We turn blustery Sunday as high pressure builds back in from the west. We will again get hit with a shot of colder, Arctic air and highs Sunday and Monday look to stay in the low teens. Wind chills Sunday look to stay around and below 0 and for New Year’s Eve, dangerously low wind chills are looking likely again. Temperatures will slowly climb through next week with highs back to the 20s by Wednesday after more potential record-cold for New Year’s Day. A storm could be on tap for the late part of the week.

