Mostly sunny but breezy and bitterly cold this afternoon

It's a frigid start out there this morning and with a strong ridge of Arctic high pressure in control temperatures will continue to run well below normal for the remainder of the week. We continue to watch for the potential for a coastal low that could bring some snow to the region early this weekend.

A Wind Chill Warning will go into effect tonight for all of Berkshire county as well as western areas of Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties where wind chills could drop to -25. Central and eastern parts of Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties will go under a Wind Chilly Advisory tonight into tomorrow.

Today will be a mostly sunny day with a breeze again from the west, but lighter than the last two days. Temperatures continue going down and our highs won't get out of the teens and therefore wind chills will likely stay in the single digits most of the day. The winds will get a little lighter tonight and temperatures will once again drop quickly with overnight lows dropping back into the lower single digits. Some of the colder spots could drop below zero.

Strong Arctic high pressure at the surface continues moving eastward over the next two days, keeping our weather very dry and ushering in very cold air. A strong upper level wave will kick winds back up Wednesday evening through Thursday, which will likely throw wind chills well below 0 for Thursday morning. Wind chill Advisories will likely be issued as chills fall to -5 to -15 in the valley and to -25 in the hill towns and Berkshires!

Temperatures Thursday only barely make it into the teens and wind chills hover near 0 under a sunny sky. Wind chills stay brutal through Friday morning, then we calm with increasing clouds to end the week. Strong energy moving down from the Arctic will help spawn a coastal low, but the track of this storm continues moving farther to sea per the latest forecast model trends. However, we should still see some light snow across most of southern New England, which would accumulate to a few inches because of the cold.

Behind this coastal storm, we get hit with another shot of Arctic air and temperatures stay in the teens for New Year's Eve and Day. Night time temps hover close to and below 0 and wind chills may become dangerous Sunday night for NYE festivities. The bitter cold pattern continues through at least the first half of next week.

