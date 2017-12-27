Massive water main break in Springfield caused road closures

The intersection of Oak and Goodwin streets closed today due to a massive water main break.

Springfield Police told Western Mass News they received a call around 3 a.m. this morning.

Communications Manager with Springfield Water and Sewer Commission Jaimye Bartak told Western Mass News that repairs to the break have completed, however the intersection remains closed for the time being, as Verizon makes repairs to a duct on scene.

Goodwin Street is closed from Pasco to Pinevale streets and Oak Street is closed from Essex to Crosley streets.

Police said the cause of the break could be related to the cold temperatures.

At this time no one has lost water, however Springfield Water and Sewer Commission ask that you call their Operations Center at 413-310-3501 if you are experiencing brown water.

