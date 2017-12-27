Massive water main break in Springfield causes road closures

Springfield Water and Sewer Crews work to repair water main break (WMN Photo)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -The intersection of Oak and Goodwin streets is closed due to a massive water main break.

Springfield Police told Western Mass News they received a call around 3 a.m. this morning.

Goodwin Street is closed from Pasco to Pinevale streets and Oak Street is closed from Essex to Crosley streets.

Police said the cause of the break could be related to the cold temperatures.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission said that break repairs and cleanup could last until 5 PM.

At this time no one has lost water.

